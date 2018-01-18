Around The Moon
Sent on a mission to the Moon to inspect some suspicious activity, our astronaut is caught in a terrific comet storm that drops modules filled with precious Crystals.
Discovering these strange Crystals have special powers that allow you to change a Comet's trajectory, he refuses orders from Earth to return home.
You must help the brave Astronaut drive his Rover and fly his Moon Lander, dodging Comets and Blackholes to uncover the hidden mysteries of his journey.
There will be surprises along the way, which will unlock with achievements fulfilled.
This game is a modded version of a Open Source game by Pig Dev Studio: Moon Cheeser
|Published
|45 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Category
|Game mod
|Rating
|Author
|MakiZo
|Tags
|Aliens, around-the-moon, Cute, godot, infinite-runner, Local Co-Op, moon, one-button, Space, ufo
|Average session
|About an hour
|Languages
|English
|Inputs
|Keyboard, Mouse
|Accessibility
|One button
|Multiplayer
|Local multiplayer
