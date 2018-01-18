A downloadable mod

Sent on a mission to the Moon to inspect some suspicious activity, our astronaut is caught in a terrific comet storm that drops modules filled with precious Crystals.

Discovering these strange Crystals have special powers that allow you to change a Comet's trajectory, he refuses orders from Earth to return home.
 
You must help the brave Astronaut drive his Rover and fly his Moon Lander, dodging Comets and Blackholes to uncover the hidden mysteries of his journey.

There will be surprises along the way, which will unlock with achievements fulfilled.


This game is a modded version of a Open Source game by Pig Dev StudioMoon Cheeser


Published 45 days ago
StatusReleased
CategoryGame mod
AuthorMakiZo
TagsAliens, around-the-moon, Cute, godot, infinite-runner, Local Co-Op, moon, one-button, Space, ufo
Average sessionAbout an hour
LanguagesEnglish
InputsKeyboard, Mouse
AccessibilityOne button
MultiplayerLocal multiplayer

Around The Moon x11 x32 46 MB
Around The Moon x11 x64 47 MB
Around The Moon x32.exe 36 MB
Around The Moon x64.exe 38 MB

